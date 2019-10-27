Malaysia’s embassy accredited to Palestine in Jordan to be opened soon: Mahathir

BAKU, Azerbaijan: The Malaysian embassy accredited to Palestine in Jordan will be set up as soon as possible, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad a day after he announced the proposed move at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) at the 18th NAM summit here.

“It will be done as soon as possible ... (we are) sourcing an office (space),” he told Malaysian media yesterday, before departing for Turkmenistan for a two-day official visit.

Mahathir said the move to set up the embassy and Malaysia’s support for the Palestinians were not merely because they are Muslims, but due to the decades-long of injustice they have been facing.

At the media conference also attended by Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Mahathir said the injustice done by the Israeli regime against Palestine, such as seizing their land, needs to be made known to the global community.

“The Palestinians have been oppressed ... we find that the major powers are supporting these actions despite them being in violation of international laws. It is even more saddening that although Israel’s actions are wrong, they (major powers) are still supporting it (Israel),” he said.

Last Friday, when addressing leaders and representatives from 120 member countries of NAM, Mahathir announced plans to open a Malaysian embassy in Jordan.

“We know that Israel will not allow Malaysia to open an embassy in the Occupied Territory. As such, we will open the embassy in Jordan,“ Dr Mahathir had said at the summit.

The 94-year-old prime minister said the opening of the accredited embassy would allow Malaysia to extend aid to the Palestinians more easily, although he acknowledged that Israel will find a way to ensure no aid reaches Palestine.

Mahathir also took the opportunity to urge NAM member states which had relocated to Jerusalem or are planning to move there to review the decision.

There are currently more than 30 diplomatic offices and international organisations in Palestine’s Ramallah and Gaza.

Palestine currently has an office in Kuala Lumpur, while the Malaysian Ambassador to Egypt is accredited to Palestine. — Bernama