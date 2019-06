SEPANG: Malaysia’s first outdoor plane observation deck has opened its door to plane spotters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here.

Named ‘Anjung Spotter’ with a construction cost of RM300,000, it can accommodate 40 people at any one time to capture panoramic moments of various aircraft taking off and landing at KLIA.

Airport operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) group chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin said plans were underway to make the Anjung Spotter a must-visit destination for guests setting foot at KLIA.

“There are currently many international plane spotters who fly to Malaysia to meet up with their counterparts here before going on a photography adventure at the airport (KLIA),“ Raja Azmi told reporters at the launch here today. Also present was MAHB Chairman Tan Sri Zainun Ali.

The deck was constructed within the 10km-x-10km KLIA perimeter for the public to capture panoramic moments of aircraft taking off and landing from a strategic location.

Plane spotters and aviation aficionados will now have a perfect view of aircraft arriving through Runway 32 Left located at Jalan Pekeliling from the deck.

Raja Azmi said MAHB hoped the Anjung Spotter will become a famous tourism attraction like the ones in Perth in Australia, Frankfurt in Germany and the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in the United States.

He also said MAHB will identify more locations in its network of airports to build similar observation decks to allow more people to enjoy the same experience.