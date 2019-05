SELLERS and users of Huawei phones in Malaysia on Tuesday (May 21) expressed concerns after US tech giant Google said it would suspend its business with China’s top mobile maker, threatening future access to Gmail, YouTube and Chrome.

“If I do not have much choice, I’m probably going to get a new phone,“ said Mohd Shukri Saad, a Huawei mobile phone user on the possible inability to use certain Google applications in the future.

Google said on Monday (May 20) it would comply with an order by US President Donald Trump to stop supplying Huawei, meaning it would no longer be able to offer its popular Android apps to buyers of new Huawei phones.

Trump’s move, said to be motivated by spying concerns amid a bitter trade war with China, could at a single blow derail Huawei’s ambitions to overtake Samsung as the world’s biggest phone maker.

Huawei said on Monday it would continue to provide security updates and services for its smartphones and tablets that have already been sold. — Reuters