KUALA LUMPUR: The racial harmony in Malaysia and the joy of Malaysians celebrating the country’s 64th National Day celebration in the new normal circumstances while struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic received coverage from ‘Okaz’, a mainstream media in Saudi Arabia on its news portal yesterday.

The ‘Multimedia’ section on the front page of the portal featured a video clip (pix) containing the ‘sporting’ Malaysians of various ages and backgrounds in expressing their joy to celebrate the country’s National Day, which was celebrated on Aug 31.

The video clips also had captions on excerpts of the National Day message by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri which which were translated into Arabic.

Among the interesting contents in the 1 minute 5 second video were slides and pictures of staff and workers, at a Vaccination Centre (PPV) dancing and waving the Jalur Gemilang, with some of them clad in the national costume.

The video also showed the road leading to the Perdana Putra Building, which houses the Prime Minister’s Office, decorated with colourful lights, as well as along the Putra Bridge and Seri Saujana Bridge, which added a festive air to the National Day celebration.

Malaysia celebrates its National Day by ensuring harmony among the people of various cultures and races is maintained although the country is still facing the Covid-19 crisis and various challenges - was among the comments by Okaz on the video.

“Malaysia celebrates National Day in a family spirit,“, stated a caption at the beginning of the video clip which shows a man hoisting the Jalur Gemilang at the roof of his house.

The video clip ends with an image of the Petronas Twin Towers (KLCC), major landmark and one of the city’s earliest skyscrapers, with a caption that reads “From wooden huts to skyscrapers are decorated with the Malaysian flag (Jalur Gemilang)”.

Click on this link to view the video:

https://www.okaz.com.sa/media/gallery/multimedia/video/208059

-Bernama