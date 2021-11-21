Malaysia’s natural beauty can make it a preferred eco-tourism destination

BERA: The country’s natural beauty which has healing effects and is a self-help therapy can make Malaysia one of the preferred eco-tourism destinations in the world, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister (Motac) Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri. (pix)

She said Tasik Bera here, for example, with its rich natural ecosystems is well-known to local and foreign tourists as it is the home to over 200 bird species, 50 mammal species and 90 fish species besides being a habitat of various types of flora.

“These promise a unique experience for those who love nature-based and outdoor activities such as jungle trekking,“ she said in her speech at Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) ‘Hogoh Bera 2020’ Programme at Felda Kumai here, today.

The two-day programme which kicked off yesterday was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Also present was Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Nancy added that the Bera district has the potential to be one of the country’s popular tourist destinations and Motac would give full support to homestay operators, including those in Felda Kumai, to attract more tourists.

In another development, Nancy said Motac would also support all activities under the tourism sector, including those organised by cultural associations and external organisations by providing incentive and training assistance.

She cited as examples the arts incentive assistance to nine cultural arts associations amounting to RM71,900 and the Arts Activists Prihatin Assistance in Pahang, which showed Motac’s concern over those who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Through the National Culture and Arts Department (Pahang), Motac provides continuous training and holds engagement sessions with the state government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and corporate bodies related to arts and culture activities as well as conduct studies on Pahang’s traditional culture,“ she said.

On the programme, Nancy said the government agencies adopted the going down to the field approach by getting the community, including the grassroots, involved through participation, to get closer to them.

“Harmony and understanding between the people is clearly evident in one of the events held which was the ‘kenduri rakyat’ (people’s feast) which saw the residents of Felda Kumai cooking up a feast in line with the Keluarga Malaysia concept,“ she said.

-Bernama