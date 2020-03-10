Malaysia’s new Youth and Sports Minister is 47-years-old

PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has appointed Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (pix) as the country’s new Youth and Sports Minister.

A sharp age contrast with former Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman who was 27-years-old, Reezal Merican is 47-years-old.

His vastly older age has led netizens to question how he would be able to serve youths if he wouldn’t know what they want. One Twitter who pointed out a false statement made by Reezal Merican who alleged that the video game GTA V was banned in the US and UK. The netizen asked, “Our new Menteri Belia dan Sukan is YB Dato’ Sri Reezal Merican, 47 years old and blissfully disconnected.”

“Malaysian Politician Makes C*** Up, Says GTA V Is Banned in the US.”