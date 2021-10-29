Malaysia’s performance in government effectiveness is above regional peers

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s performance in government effectiveness is above its regional peers but below that of high-income Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries.

This was based on the World Bank Worldwide Governance Indicators (WGI).

According to the Economic Outlook 2022, the attention to public sector productivity improvement at the national level can be traced to the 6th Malaysia Plan 1990-1995.

Since then, various efforts have been undertaken to link public sector performance with productivity.

“However, issues such as government efficiency and political instability continue to persist and negatively influence public sector performance,” it said, citing the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2021.

It said over the years, various efforts have been undertaken to measure and improve public sector productivity, but difficulties translating public sector productivity findings into policy actions and the absence of rigorous empirical evaluations on reforms have made it challenging to accurately target areas for improvement.

“In light of the importance of public sector productivity for Malaysia’s transition to a high-income economy, there is a need to deepen the understanding and strengthen the approach in this area.

“Improved measurements will help shed light on productivity differentials across organisations in the public sector while providing the evidence necessary to design more targeted and cost-effective interventions,” the report said.

Therefore, it recommended a multidimensional approach that examines multiple aspects of the public sector and its performance which can provide a more comprehensive picture of what drives productivity and what this meant for the broader economy.

The report said this can help the Government take a fresh approach in deepening its understanding of Malaysia's determinants of public sector productivity and its potential impact on service delivery, economic activity, and fiscal space.

“The multidimensional approach to understanding public sector productivity consists of three core components which are to understand how improvements in public sector productivity can impact economic and fiscal aspects in the short, medium, and long-run.

“Ministries, departments and agencies understanding of the efficiency levels and opportunities for efficiency improvements individual public sector organisations is important and monitoring, identifying drivers of public sector productivity to enhance data collection a strengthen the processes to monitor trends in performance and productivity,” it said.

It also stated that insights from the multidimensional approach are expected to enhance policy-making on improving public sector productivity, including establishing the indicators needed for better monitoring of productivity for sound fiscal management.

According to the report, the Government will focus on digitalising the work processes in the public sector to fulfil the aspirations of stakeholders that aligns with the Public Sector Digitalisation Strategic Plan 2021-2025 which provides directions and guidelines for various areas including Government to Government (G2G), Government to Citizen (G2C), Government to Business (G2B) and Government to Employee (G2E).

The plan highlights the pillars required to further enhance the existing Digital Government initiative by enhancing data, application, technology, capability and governance.

The report added the existing procedures and processes will be reviewed to promote greater efficiency in the public service and enhance the quality of public services to fulfil stakeholders requirements.-Bernama