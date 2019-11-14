Malaysia’s population stands at 32.63 million, men outnumber women

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s population in the third quarter of 2019 is estimated at 32.63 million people, an increase of 0.6%, from 32.43 million during the same period last year, according to the Department of Statistics.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the number comprised 29.46 million or 90.3% Malaysian citizens and 3.18 million (9.7%) non-citizens.

The male population rose from 16.74 million in the third quarter last year to 16.85 million this year, while the female population was higher from 15.69 million to 15.78 million over the same period.

“The sex ratio remains at 107 males per 100 females,” he said in a statement on the third quarter of 2019 demographic statistics report, today.

Mohd Uzir said Selangor remained as the most populous state in the third quarter of 2019 with 6.54 million people, while Labuan Federal Territory recorded the lowest at 99,400 people.

According to Mohd Uzir, the number of Malaysians below the age of 14 fell to 7.57 million from 7.68 million in the same period last year, while the working-age population (15–64 years) increased from 22.64 million to 22.85 million during the same period.

“Older population (65 and above) also went up from 2.12 million to 2.21 million over the same period. This trend is in line with the ageing population (trend) in developed countries,” he said.

Mohd Uzir said live births fell 3% to 124,150 births recorded in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 127,956 in the third quarter of 2018.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths was down by 0.9% with 41,772 deaths in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 42,156 in the same period last year. - Bernama