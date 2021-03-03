Malaysia’s Safe Travel Portal welcomes business travellers

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is welcoming business travellers with the launch of Malaysia’s Safe Travel portal which is designed to facilitate the entry of business travellers into the country.

In a statement, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) said the portal, which is fully operational effective today, contains information and advisory services for both short- and long-term business travellers.

Short-term business travellers, that is those who are not holding any passes and intend to stay in the country for 14 days or less, may be considered for exemption from mandatory quarantine, subject to the approval of the One Stop Centre (OSC) Committee and adherence to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Short-term business travellers are categorised as potential investors seeking to do business in Malaysia; existing investors such as business owners, board members, executives, and associates of companies in Malaysia (without Employment Pass); business customers for product qualification and validation before commercial production; and technical experts for ad-hoc emergency cases to serve single or multiple customers across Malaysia.

MIDA said business travellers from the four categories may also apply for Social Visit Pass under long-term business travellers should they plan to stay for more than 14 days in the country.

“Short-term business travellers are required to submit the online application 14 days in advance of planned travel,” it said.

Meanwhile, for long-term business travellers with valid passes and intend to stay in the country for more than 14 days, they will be subject to mandatory quarantine as per the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) guidelines.

They are categorised as new or existing expatriates stranded abroad, namely active holders of Employment Pass and Resident Pass-Talent and new or existing foreign technical experts stranded abroad with Professional Visit Pass to serve multiple customers across Malaysia.

Additionally, they are frequent foreign business travellers (exit and return), permanent resident pass holders, Malaysia My 2nd Home Social Visit pass holders, frequent Malaysian business travellers (exit and return), and Social Visit pass holders.

Business travellers must obtain relevant visas, if applicable, from the respective Malaysian Embassy or High Commission or Consulate General Offices abroad before their departure to Malaysia.

Both short- and long-term business travellers may apply for entry permission through the dedicated portal at URL: https://safetravel.mida.gov.my.

MIDA said the portal is a critical component of the OSC initiative that has been set up by the Malaysian government effective Oct 2, 2020, to ease the movement of business travellers by expediting their entry to do business in Malaysia.

“The centre assumes a vital role in ensuring that Malaysia remains steady on its economic recovery and growth while balancing public health and livelihoods, and strengthen the nation’s position as a competitive and preferred investment destination in Asia,” it said.

The OSC is represented by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI), MIDA, MoH, and the Immigration Department to ensure the legitimacy and health status of business travellers before they enter into the country.

The initiative is also a joint collaboration between MIDA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, Malaysia Airlines Bhd, and Talent Corporation Malaysia Bhd. — Bernama