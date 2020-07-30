Malaysia’s success in managing Covid-19 due to sacrifices of its people - Muhyiddin

TANGKAK: The success by the Malaysian government in managing various problems related to Covid-19 is due to the sacrifices made by the citizens of the country themselves, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, the people were willing to sacrifice by complying with all the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), including social distancing, and even not leaving their home.

“It is important for us to remember that we have yet able to address the Covid-19 problem ... until we find the vaccine for this disease, we are still not safe. Our situation is now under control, but there is still an increase (in the number of infection).

“Malaysia is recognised as one of the best countries (in dealing with Covid-19), with death (due to Covid-19) among the lowest in the world ... but in order to succeed in addressing this disease, sacrifice we must,” he said in his speech at the handing over of cows for the Aidiladha sacrifice at Masjid Jamek Kampung Parit Zing, Bukit Gambir here today.

The livestock, contributed by various quarters, including Tan Sri Muhyiddin Golf Charity, Al-Bukhari Foundation, Puncak Niaga, and individuals , were handed over by Muhyiddin to the villagers, government agencies and State Assemblymen’s offices.

Muhyiddin, who is also Pagoh Member of Parliament and Gambir State Assemblyman, said Covid-19 also brought huge challenge to the government in managing the country’s economy, especially to ensure that the people were not badly affected by it.

He said the government had no choice, except to reopen the economic sector, but under a new normal situation, where almost 90 percent of economic activities were now back in operation.

“But this economic challenge is not over yet and takes time (to be resolved) ... workers are laid off, there is unemployment and the industries are not operating as they used to, but we take of the people the best possible,“ he added.

When ending his speech, Muhyiddin cited lyrics from a song “Berkorban Apa Sahaja” by Tan Sri P. Ramlee, and called on all quarters to be willing to fight the spread of Covid-19.

The lyrics were “Berkorban apa saja, harta atau pun nyawa, itulah kasih mesra, sejati dan mulia” (Sacrifice anything, property or life, that is love, true and noble). — Bernama