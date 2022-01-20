Malaysia’s Team Secret and 4RIVALS Alliance taking on the world

PETALING JAYA: After two months of intense battle, Malaysia’s Team Secret and 4RIVALS Alliance will be taking on the world and representing Malaysia in the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021.

They will be competing amongst the top 16 teams globally in a battle of skills and strategy.

Initially consisting of 40 teams from the East and West divisions, Team Secret and 4RIVALS Alliance now stand among the Top 16 teams in the world who have qualified for the grand finals.

The grand finals will be taking place on 21st-23rd January 2022 for a prize pool of $6,000,000.

Only having been playing together for about a year, Team Secret has quickly perfected their teamwork through hours of training and scrims (practice games) against various local and international teams, while studying their movement and rotation. Now seamlessly playing in sync with each other, the team is confident at winning the entire PMGC tournament with its current roster consisting of IShotz, MADTOI, Fredo, Jumper, KiD and Y2K.

“We are extremely excited about playing against the strongest teams in the world. While this will definitely be a challenge for us, we have something other teams don’t. Our secret weapon lies in our two In-Game-Leaders with experience from competing in several global tournaments. They both bring their own unique play styles to the tournament and we believe we have a fair shot at winning this,” said Muhamad Arif Bin Badrul Hisham, PUBGM Manager for Team Secret.

However, success doesn’t come without its challenges.

Arif recalls that with the ongoing pandemic, team member MADTOI based in Thailand wasn’t able to train together with the rest of the team due to the closed country borders and lockdown restrictions.

“One of our biggest challenges during this tournament was communication and training with the entire team as a whole. While other teams held bootcamps to refine their skills and teamwork, we couldn’t do that with MADTOI being in Thailand. Hence everything had to be done remotely. Despite that, the team believed in each other’s abilities and gameplay, and are thankful that we managed to achieve this much while representing Malaysia in the finals!” he said.

4RIVALS Alliance on the other hand experienced a rather bumpy journey before getting to where they are today. The team had undergone several transitions over the last two years, including a name change and several adjustments in management and players.

In fact, the current 4RIVALS Alliance roster was only formed during the second season of PMPL. The current roster now consists of Rith, Eypul, Appy, PEMBURU and Stoned.

“This is really one of the best things that has happened to our team.

“We have had a rough start at the beginning but I am so glad that we somehow managed to pull through and we’re even one of the finalists for PMGC,“ said Appy, Support/In-Game-Leader, who is also the only member who has been part of the original roster.

Given that this season is their first official tournament, 4RIVALS Alliance were considered the underdogs during the PMPL and were the least expected to make it to PMGC 2021, let alone qualify for the finals.

Even better, 4RIVALS Alliance’ consistent performance in every game meant they are the only team to qualify for the grand finals without getting a single win - better known as a Winner Winner Chicken Dinner - throughout the entire tournament.

“Most PMPL viewers were cheering on other more well-known teams since 4RIVALS Alliance was still considered new. I am very proud that we turned things around with our skills and teamwork, proving that new teams like ourselves can be an equally fierce contender. Our hard work and training paid off and I am confident that our team can make it to the top 3 at least,” said PEMBURU, Support/Rusher of the team.

Both Team Secret and 4RIVALS Alliance are now undergoing intense training in preparation for the PMGC 2021 finals. Beyond this tournament, both teams aspire to grow even stronger in the coming years to represent Malaysia in many more competitions to come.

To watch Team Secret and 4RIVALS Alliance in action and show your support to our esports heroes during the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 from 21-23 January 2022, tune in exclusively on PUBG MOBILE Malaysia’s official YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/c/pubgmobilemy/featured