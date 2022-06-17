Malaysia, Saudi To elevate defence ties via formalisation of high-level committee: Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to elevate defence ties through the formalisation of a High-Level Committee under three key pillars, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

Hishammuddin, in a statement issued today, said the three pillars are military-to-military cooperation, defence industry collaboration and military veterans welfare cooperation.

“Through the fruitful discussions I had with my counterpart Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, we agreed to elevate our defence ties to greater heights.

“Apart from that, we will focus on three key areas namely military expertise, military medicine and military intelligence as we aim to increase military-to-military cooperation,“ he said.

He said the discussion was held in conjunction with his official visit to Saudi Arabia on June 13, which ended today, upon an invitation from the Crown Prince.

Hishammuddin said they also discussed developing matters pertaining to the defence industries of both states.

“A working group will be established between Saudi Arabia’s General Authorities of Military Industries, the Defence Industry Division of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) on knowledge sharing and potential defence industry partnerships.

“Saudi Arabian Military Industries will also concretise cooperation with LTAT to explore potential collaboration between the two parties,“ he said.

On counterterrorism, he said they also agreed to upgrade cooperation in combating and curbing terror threats and extremism.

Apart from these, Hishammuddin said he also took the opportunity to discuss with the Crown Prince matters regarding oil and gas, food security and economic and financial cooperation.

Aside from the Crown Prince, Hishammuddin said he also met the Vice-Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman to review Malaysia-Saudi partnership and aspects of cooperation in the defence and military fields.

The meeting with the Minister of the State and Member of the Cabinet for Saudi Arabia Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, meanwhile, emphasised both countries’ strong bilateral relations and aspects of cooperation in various fields, he said.

Hishammuddin said he will be reporting to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and related Cabinet members in order to prepare for the premier’s upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia.

“All outcomes on matters that require inter-ministerial and/or inter-agency cooperation will be conveyed in the next Cabinet meeting,“ he said. — Bernama