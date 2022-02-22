Malaysia sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan today

KUALA LUMPUR: A special flight carrying five tonnes of Malaysia’s humanitarian relief aid in the form of various necessities left for Kabul, Afghanistan from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang today following dire humanitarian crisis in the country.

The mission is undertaken by Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in collaboration with the private sector, Golden Horses Digital Investment Bank and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), Global Peace Mission and Buddha’s Light International Association (BLIA).

Wisma Putra in a statement said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah was present to send off the humanitarian mission which left about 10am with 12 volunteers on board.

“The flight will stopover at Hyderabad, India and Islamabad, Pakistan before continuing its journey to Kabul.

“The event will adhere to strict COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). The special flight will transport five tonnes of winter clothing, jackets, blankets, milk powder and other essentials for the needy people and children of Afghanistan,“ said the statement.

These items will be distributed by the Global Peace Mission and its Afghan NGO affiliates to the intended recipients, namely Ehsas Welfare and Social Service Organisation (EWSSO), Humanitarian Assistance Society (HAS), Afghan Welfare Society (AWS) and Just for Afghan Capacity and Knowledge (JACK), the statement added.

“This token contribution by the people of Malaysia is hoped to ease their suffering during the harsh winter season,“ it added.

The Taliban, ousted in 2001 by the United States (US) and its allies, retook Afghanistan in August 2021 after the withdrawal of US and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) militaries following a 2020 agreement.

Saifuddin had previously said that Malaysia has yet to decide on recognising the Taliban government, and was taking a cautious approach.

The Wisma Putra statement further said that Malaysian NGOs have been actively involved in improving the lives of communities at home and abroad, adding that NGOs such as GPM, Muslim Volunteer Malaysia (MVM), Muslim Care Malaysia (MCM), MERCY Malaysia and Pertubuhan Ikatan Kekeluargaan Rumpun Nusantara (HaRUM) have been undertaking humanitarian relief missions for the Afghan people.

“BLIA, to be followed by Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisation (MAPIM), will now also provide much needed assistance to Afghanistan.

“In addition, the Centre for Economic Policy Research Malaysia is also ready to render assistance, especially in establishing Islamic banking and finance based on the Syariah jurisprudence,“ it added.

It said the Malaysian private sector companies and institutions stand ready to offer their expertise and in-depth knowledge to Afghanistan to help rebuild and reconstruct Afghanistan including in the areas of infrastructure development, health, education, mining of mineral resources, telecommunications, and new energy.

“In the true spirit of Keluarga Malaysia, the humanitarian relief mission demonstrates the solidarity of the people of Malaysia, of different ethnicities and beliefs coming together to render assistance, to the Afghan people during their time of need.

“Malaysia will continue with our efforts to have a constructive engagement and extend assistance, as well as capacity building to the brotherly people of Afghanistan,“ it said. - Bernama