Malaysia sends medical equipment to Palestine

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia yesterday shipped out various medical equipment, ranging from face masks to rubber gloves, to Palestine via Jordan using a special Air Asia aircraft.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (pix) said the contributions were made following discussions between Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

“The medical supplies include one million units of face masks, 500,000 units of rubber gloves and 500 units of face shields. Hopefully this contribution will help the Palestinians’ fight against Covid-19. God willing,” he said in a post on his official Facebook account today. — Bernama