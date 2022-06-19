Malaysia sends special rep to India over insults against the Prophet

KUANTAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has sent his special representative to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally convey to the government, Malaysia’s views over the insults against Prophet Muhammad SAW.

In addition, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said the Foreign Ministry summoned India’s High Commissioner in Kuala Lumpur on June 7, to convey Malaysia’s protest over the incident.

“So far, it is understood that the special envoy has not been able to hold an official meeting with the Prime Minister of India. The move was to ensure that our views are conveyed personally to the highest authorities in India,“ he told a press conference after attending the Twenty’s Talk Hi-Tea Programme, here today.

Elaborating, Saifuddin, who is also Indera Mahkota MP, said the Indian government took swift action as the two politicians from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who insulted the Prophet were removed from their government positions.

“I was at the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers Special Meeting on June 16 and the next day I attended a bilateral meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankardi where I had the opportunity to convey the views of the Malaysian government on this issue.

“He (Dr. Subrahmanyam) said the derogatory remarks did not represent India’s stand and we agreed that both parties need to find a way to resolve it in a better way if the matter is repeated in future,“ he said.

Recently two members of BJP, India’s ruling party, issued statements that insulted Prophet Muhammad SAW and his wife Saidatina Aisyah RA.

The matter had sparked outrage among the Muslim ummah, especially in West Asia, who have condemned the action, causing several shopping malls to boycott Indian products. - Bernama