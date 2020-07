KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Singapore agreed to implement the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) with a targeted implementation date of Aug 10, 2020, to address the needs of different groups of cross-border travellers between both countries.

This was announced today in a joint statement by Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and his Singaporean counterpart Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan.

The statement said eligible travellers for both schemes will have to abide by the prevailing Covid-19 prevention and public health measures, mutually agreed upon by both countries, which include undergoing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab tests.

The RGL will enable cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes between both countries.

“Travellers will also be expected to submit to the relevant authorities of the receiving country a controlled itinerary and adhere to this controlled itinerary during their visit,“ they said.

Meanwhile the PCA will allow Singapore and Malaysia residents, who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country, to enter that country for work.

“After at least three consecutive months in their country of work, they may return to their home country for a short-term home leave, and thereafter re-enter their country of work to continue work for at least another three consecutive months,“ they said.

The statement said that Governments of Malaysia and Singapore also have agreed to publish the requirements, health protocols, and application process involved for entry and exit into both countries, 10 days prior to their implementation of the RGL and PCA.

They said that officials in Malaysia and Singapore are working expeditiously towards the targeted implementation of RGL and PCA on Aug 10.

“This will give the opportunity for the relevant agencies of both Governments to continue their consultation to finalise the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the two initiatives,“ they said.

Malaysia and Singapore have also agreed to develop other appropriate schemes for the cross-border movement of people including a daily cross-border commuting proposal for work purposes for travellers from both countries while taking into account the required health protocols and available medical resources in both countries to ensure the safety of the citizens of both sides.

This will allow both sides to progressively restore cross-border people-to-people interaction and economic exchanges, they said. -Bernama