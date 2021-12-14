Malaysia-Singapore Land VTL to be extended

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) has announced that all categories of travellers who are Malaysian and Singaporean citizens will be able to enter Singapore and Malaysia, respectively, via the land vaccinated travel lane (VTL-Land) effective Dec 20, 2021, due to increased public demand.

Holders of Malaysian Permanent Resident status can continue to enter Malaysia via VTL (Land).

However, travellers are still required to be fully vaccinated and unvaccinated children below the age of 12 must be accompanied by vaccinated parents or guardians.

“Eligible travellers will be subjected to Covid-19 testing and further health requirements will be determined by the respective country.

“The VTL-Land will still be limited to bus transportation and designated bus operators will offer tickets to meet the increased demand and is subject to the prevailing public health situation,” Miti said in a statement here, today.

-Bernama