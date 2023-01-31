Malaysia, Singapore mull cyber security round table

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Singapore will discuss the need to hold a Malaysia-Singapore round table on cyber security every year in an effort to boost cyber security, said Malaysian Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

He said this would be among the matters to be discussed with his Singapore counterpart Josephine Teo during her visit to Malaysia on Feb 4.

The bilateral meeting would also cover several matters in the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed between Malaysia and Singapore in the island republic yesterday, especially those concerning cyber security, personal data protection and digital economy, he told reporters after the ministry’s monthly gathering here today.

He said they would also explore closer cooperation between agencies of the two countries to jointly overcome cyber security problems and related issues.

The agencies involved are the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Singapore’s equivalent regulatory body as well as CyberSecurity Malaysia and the authority in charge of cyber security in Singapore.

“Singapore has expressed its readiness for closer cooperation and to bring investments to Malaysia, and the government will intensify discussions with our neighbouring country so that the economic impact can be felt by the people,“ he added. - Bernama