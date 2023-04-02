Malaysia, Singapore to work together to tackle online scams

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Singapore are working together to share information and expertise as well as best practices in dealing with online scams more effectively, said Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil.

He said in the bilateral meeting with his counterpart from Singapore, Josephine Teo, here, today, they also discussed collaboration to optimise the use of data as a valuable commodity resource in the growth of both countries digital economy.

“(The meeting) discussed in depth the direction of cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore in the field of personal data protection, cyber security and digital economy in addition to the field of communication,“ he said in a media statement after the meeting with Singapore’s Minister of Communications and Information.

According to Fahmi, Malaysia and Singapore have just renewed cooperation in the field of personal data protection, cyber security and digital economy with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on January 30 in the neighbouring country.

It thus provides a platform for agencies in both countries to initiate deeper cooperation in the fields of personal data protection, cyber security and digital economy, he said.

Fahmi also welcomed Teo and his delegation to attend the Muzika Ekstravaganza concert hosted by Malaysia tonight.

“The concert jointly organised by Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) and MediaCorp Suria Singapura is the 14th concert which aims to raise the standard of the music industry of both countries through the exchange of expertise and experience and the use of technology, in addition to giving exposure to the work culture between the two broadcasting stations,“ said Fahmi.

Also participating in the meeting session were Singapore’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, Vanu Gopala Menon; Secretary General of the Malaysian Ministry of Communications and Digital, Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek; Permanent Secretary of the Singapore Ministry of Communications and Information, Joseph Leong; Interim Chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (SKMM) ), Datuk Muhammad Azmi Mohd Zain; Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) Mahadhir Aziz and Chief Executive Officer of CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM), Datuk Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab. - Bernama