Malaysia still in Phase One of PPN — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is still in Phase One of the Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) as the three key threshold value indicators have not been achieved yet.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said transition to the next phase under the PPN was not dependent on any particular date.

“Many are still confused and assume that we have transitioned to Phase Two... it must be stressed that we are still in Phase One.

“If we achieve the three threshold value indicators in the short term, then the transition to the next phase will be implemented as soon as possible,” he said in a statement on the Movement Control today.

As such, he reminded the public to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to flatten the Covid-19 curve so that all three indicators could be achieved in the near future.

The three indicators are that the number of daily Covid-19 cases drop to below 4,000; the rate of bed usage in intensive care units (ICU) is at a moderate level; and 10 percent of the population has received two doses of the vaccine jabs. — Bernama