Malaysia strongly condemns armed attack at Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has condemned in its strongest term the armed attack at the Azerbaijan Embassy in Tehran on Friday, which led to one death and injured a few embassy staff.

According to a Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra)’s statement issued Saturday, Malaysia reiterated its firm stance in rejecting any acts of violence and terrorism in all of its forms and calls for the perpetrators of this heinous attack to be swiftly brought to justice.

“Malaysia expresses its deepest condolences and sympathies to the victims and the families of this criminal act and to the Government and the people of Azerbaijan,“ said the statement

The Embassy of Malaysia in Tehran is closely monitoring the development and actively liaising with local authorities for the latest security update.

The diplomatic mission in Tehran is reachable at the following contact details: Telephone (+9821) 8807 2444 / (+9821) 8807 8606 or email: mwtehran@ kln.gov.my, added the statement.

An armed assailant stormed the embassy on Friday morning with an automatic weapon, international media quoted local officials.

The head of the embassy’s security services was killed while two guards were injured in the incident that occurred around 8.30 am local time.

Security forces immediately arrested the attacker, Tehran’s police chief Hossein Rahimi told reporters Friday. - Bernama