Malaysia strongly condemns drone attacks on Saudi Arabia

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has strongly condemned the continuous drone attacks by the Houthis targeting civilian areas and facilities, including the recent attacks on airports and oil refineries in Saudi Arabia.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement here on Thursday night, said Malaysia also extended its heartfelt sympathies to those affected by the attacks, which had resulted in injuries, as well as destruction to properties.

“Malaysia rejects all forms of violence and calls on the international community to intensify efforts to end the hostilities which will be detrimental to maintaining peace and stability in the region,” the statement read.

Malaysia reiterates its support for an inclusive and peaceful solution to the conflict in Yemen through dialogue and negotiations.

Malaysia also supports the efforts of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Yemen aimed at finding an amicable and peaceful solution to the conflict in Yemen, according to the statement.

International media reported that a drone attack by Yemen’s Houthi militia targeting Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah airport in the border city of Jazan in late Feb had injured 16 people.

On Feb 10, it was reported that 12 civilians of different nationalities were injured in a similar attack that targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport. - Bernama