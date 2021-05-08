Malaysia strongly condemns incursion and attack in Al-Aqsa Mosque

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia strongly condemns the incursion and attacks by the Israeli occupation forces and Israeli settlers against the Palestinian civilians and worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday (7 May 2021).

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (pix) said such heinous acts must be strongly denounced, and the Israeli government be held responsible and accountable for the flagrant violation of human rights and international law.

“Many Palestinians have been injured in the attacks. The targeted aggression against the worshippers during prayers in the final days of Holy Ramadan in Al-Aqsa Mosque is indeed contemptuous to all Muslims and humanity.

“Malaysia also strongly condemns all forced evictions of Palestinians from their homes, including those in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem. Malaysia calls upon the international community to act swiftly and decisively to respond to the latest Israeli aggressions Malaysia continues to stand in strong solidarity with the people of Palestine in the wake of the Israeli aggressions,” he said in a statement issued here today by the Foreign Ministry.

He said Malaysia reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Palestinians and their cause for achieving freedom from the Israeli illegal occupation, and realising their aspiration for an independent State of Palestine based on the pre1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as their Capital. — Bernama