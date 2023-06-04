Malaysia strongly condemns Israeli forces’ attacks on worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has condemned in the strongest terms the latest attacks against worshippers and incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the forces of the Israeli regime on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement Thursday said the actions by the Israeli forces were unlawful, contemptuous, and grossly violating the human rights of the Palestinians and the sanctity of the third holiest shrine in Islam.

“Malaysia calls upon the international community, in particular the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), to hold the Israeli regime accountable and responsible for the heinous crimes, and for them to immediately release all Palestinian detainees,“ the statement read.

At least 12 Palestinians were injured, and hundreds of other Palestinians were detained, according to Wisma Putra.

It said the international community must demand the Israeli regime to immediately stop any provocative acts in the interest of peace and stability.

“Malaysia continues to stand in strong solidarity with the people of Palestine and reiterates the status of Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the Holy site of the Muslim Ummah,“ it said.

Malaysia also stood firm by its long-held position that the Palestinians deserve their independent state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, said Wisma Putra.

The Israeli forces on Wednesday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem for the second night in a row and assaulted Palestinian worshippers at the site.

According to media reports, Israeli forces raided the Al-Qibli Prayer Hall in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex after the tarawih prayers, fired stun grenades, and beat Palestinian worshippers.

Early Wednesday, the Israeli police attacked the Palestinians inside the prayer hall and detained around 350 worshippers from inside the mosque. - Bernama