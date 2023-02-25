Malaysia strongly condemns Israeli occupation forces attack in Nablus

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has strongly condemned the attack by the Israeli occupation forces in Nablus on Wednesday, killing at least 11 Palestinians and injuring more than 100 others.

Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement Saturday said such heinous acts clearly constitute crimes against humanity, and those responsible must be held accountable.

Malaysia called upon the international community to stop turning a blind eye to incessant violence and brutality perpetrated by the forces of the Israeli regime in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, it said.

“The United Nations Security Council in particular must live up to its Charter mandated responsibility. Palestinians too deserve peace, security and justice,“ the statement read.

Malaysia stands firm in its unwavering support for the Palestinians who rightfully deserve their independent state, based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, said Wisma Putra.

In an attack Wednesday, Israeli forces targeted a house in the Old City of Nablus and also attacked Palestinians that were protesting the raid with bullets and tear gas.

Among the victims of the raid were a 66-year-old man and a minor, according to media reports.

Since the start of 2023, Israeli forces have killed 62 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. - Bernama