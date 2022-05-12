Malaysia strongly condemns killing of Palestinian journalist

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has strongly condemned the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin in the Occupied Palestinian Territory of West Bank.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) in his Twitter posting on Thursday said this unjustified killing was heinous crime, showcasing the continuous atrocities committed by the Israeli regime against the Palestinian people.

“Israel must be held fully responsible,“ he said.

Malaysia expressed its deepest condolences to her bereaved family and the Palestinian people, said Saifuddin.

Al Jazeera journalist Abu Akleh, 51, was shot dead while covering an Israeli raid in the city of Jenin on Wednesday. Another journalist, Ali Al-Samoudi, was shot in the back, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. — Bernama