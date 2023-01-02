Malaysia strongly condemns suicide bomb attack on Peshawar mosque

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has strongly condemned the suicide bomb attack on a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.

Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement Wednesday expressed Malaysia’s deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, the people and the government of Pakistan.

Malaysia also reiterated its firm stance in rejecting any act of violence and terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

“We stand in solidarity with our Pakistani brothers and sisters in the fight against the scourge of terrorism and we call for the perpetrators of this heinous crime to be brought to justice,“ the statement read.

The ministry, through Malaysia’s High Commission in Islamabad, is closely monitoring the said development while liaising with the local authorities for the latest security updates.

The high commission advised Malaysians in Pakistan to be vigilant in their activities in the region. For assistance, the high commission is reachable via phone (+92 5120 2900) or email mwislamabad@kln.gov.my.

The death toll from the bombing rose to 100 as more bodies were recovered from the rubble on Tuesday.

The suspected suicide bombing targetted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s police personnel in what is being viewed as a major security lapse.

Officials said most of the victims were policemen.

The mosque is located in the city’s high security zone, which has the offices of various police and security units such as the Capital City Police, Frontier Reserve Police, Elite Police Force and the counterterrorism department.

More than 220 worshippers were injured in the explosion, which brought down the front section of the mosque. - Bernama