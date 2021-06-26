Malaysia studying need for third booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is studying the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines against the Delta variant and the need for a third booster shot.

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said developed countries were procuring vaccines for next year as they were mulling the need for a third booster shot.

“We want to get better data on how long the vaccine protection will last and at what point should we begin the third dose, if needed. This is for next year forecast,” he told a press conference after inspecting the process of administering Covid-19 vaccine to pregnant mothers at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) vaccination centre (PPV) here today.

He said the data was needed so that Malaysia could decide whether to start vaccine procurement negotiations for next year.

Khairy said 90 percent of new infections in the United Kingdom are caused by the Delta variant. — Bernama