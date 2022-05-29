Malaysia successfully plants 33 million trees

KANGAR: Malaysia has successfuly planted 33 million trees thus far since the launch of the 100 Million Tree-Planting Campaign on June 5 last year, said Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said the trees planted included more than one thousand species of trees nationwide.

“Even Perlis has managed to plant 120,399 trees, which is equivalent to 60.20 per cent of the target for the year 2022,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Green Travel Programme with Himpunan Outdoorians Malaysia (HOM), in conjunction with the Greening Malaysia campaign and Perlis-level International Forest Day 2022 celebration today.

The event was graced by Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

Also present were Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man; Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KetSA) secretary-general Datuk Rosli Isa and the Forestry Department of Peninsular Malaysia director-general, Datuk Indera Mohd Ridza Awang.

According to Takiyuddin, to date, Malaysia has managed to retain 55.3 per cent, or 18.27 million hectares of the total country’s land area, are covered by forests, in line with its commitment at the international level.

“I am happy to announce that KetSA has tabled the National Forestry (Amendment) Bill 2022 for the first reading on March 3, 2022,” he said.

He said the second and third readings are expected to take place during the Dewan Rakyat sitting in July.

He added that this legislation took almost 13 years to be finalised and eventually tabled at the Parliament.

Among the main improvements proposed are tightening the process of degazetting and replacing permanent forest reserves (HSKs), by introducing public investigations, and the simultaneous replacement of HSKs,” he said.

Takiyuddin also said that the effort is actually a manifestation of commitment to maintain 50 per cent of the country’s land area covered by forests.

“I hope that with the bill being approved, the country’s forestry legislation will be more robust,” he added. - Bernama