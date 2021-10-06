Malaysia supports OIC’s collective stand on development in Afghanistan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia supports the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) collective stand on the latest development in Afghanistan, made through the Emergency Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee on Aug 22 in Jeddah.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said the OIC had made a stand to strengthen its commitment and support for Afghanistan, as stated in the resolutions adopted at the OIC Summit and the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting.

He said the stand, among others, highlighted the international community’s hope for the new leadership in Afghanistan to promote national peace, adhere to international law and resolutions as well as the UN Charter.

“It has also outlined the importance of protecting and respecting the right to life, security and dignity of the people of Afghanistan in complying with the Universal Declaration on Human Rights,” he said in response to a question from Senator Datuk Paul Igai at the Dewan Negara sitting, here today.

Paul wanted to know about Malaysia’s stand on the latest development in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country which shall send a lesson to the whole world.

Kamarudin said overall, the OIC member states had agreed to give their full support to the people of Afghanistan in achieving comprehensive reconciliation, lasting peace and stability.

“The OIC is also focusing on channeling humanitarian aid to the Afghan people and therefore, the government has agreed to extend financial assistance of US$100,000 to Afghanistan.

“This matter was informed during the virtual UN High-Level Ministerial Meeting on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, chaired by the UN secretary-general on Sept 13, 2021,” he said.

Kamarudin added that Malaysia had always held that the government in Afghanistan should be based on an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace and reconciliation process. — Bernama