Malaysia surpasses vaccination target of 300,000 doses per day

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 313,761 doses of Covid-19 vaccine was administered yesterday, making it the highest number of vaccine doses administered per day, surpassing the daily vaccination target of 300,000 doses.

In his tweet, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said, of the total, 196,603 were given as the first dose while 117,158 others were given as the second dose for registered recipients.

Coordinating Minister of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) Khairy Jamaluddin had, on July 3, announced the national target of administering 300,000 vaccine doses per day starting this month.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham also said that 9,320,476 doses of vaccine had been administered to registered recipients under the PICK so far.

Of the total, 2,735,474 recipients were fully vaccinated, he said.

The five states with the highest number of fully vaccinated individuals were Selangor at 367,895, followed by Sarawak (326,285), Johor (290,008), Kuala Lumpur (255,348) and Sabah (243,816). — Bernama