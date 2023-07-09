Malaysia, Thai Police mull setting up joint committee to tackle cross-border cybercrime

SHAH ALAM: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is mulling establishing a joint committee with the Royal Thai Police to tackle cross-border cybercrime.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain (pix) said the proposal was among those presented during the 26th Thailand-Malaysia Working Committee Meeting on Criminal Activities which took place today.

He said that the purpose of establishing the committee was to make it easier for the police of both countries to share information regarding cross-border cybercrime.

“For instance, a Malaysian-based online fraud ring that targets victims in Thailand and vice versa makes it difficult for police forces in both countries to combat such activities due to jurisdictional limitations.

“I will bring the proposal for the establishment of the committee to the Inspector General of Police for consideration,” he told a press conference after the closing ceremony of the meeting here today.

Also present was Assistant Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police Sarawut Karnpanich as the head of the delegation.

During the same press conference, Sarawut said that Thailand has seen an increase in the number of cyber crimes committed over the past few years.

“Similar to Malaysia, cyber crime is also on the rise in Thailand and we are doing our best to cope with the technology and find areas where we can corporate further,” he said.

The two-day meeting that ended today discussed topics related to cross-border crimes such as terrorism, drug and human smuggling, maritime crimes and piracy. -Bernama