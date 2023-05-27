Malaysia thanks Nepal for help in bringing back Awang Askandar’s body

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has thanked the Nepal government for its help in bringing back the body of Mount Everest climber Lt Col Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub.

Wisma Putra, in a statement, said the body of Awang Askandar had been flown on flight MH2646 to the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after its arrival from Kathmandu this morning.

“The ministry would like to thank the Nepal government, local authorities in Nepal, donors and all others who have extended their cooperation and support in the repatriation of the body and the funeral arrangements in Sabah,” it said.

Wisma Putra said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Al-Amin and officers from the ministry’s Sabah Regional Office and Consular Division would receive the body at KKIA.

Awang Askandar, who was Kedah director of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, will be buried at the Kampung Benoni Muslim cemetery in Papar.

Awang Askandar, 56, was reported to have fallen when making the final ascent at 8,000m and was pronounced dead while being treated at Camp 4.- Bernama