KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will chair the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Virtual Extraordinary Senior Officials’ Meeting (Vesom) on the Covid-19 pandemic on May 27, which marks a departure from the conventional Senior Officials’ Meetings in the past which were conducted physically with limited digital participation.

This meeting, to be held at 7pm, is a proactive and decisive response to the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade (MRT) statement issued on May 5, the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) said.

“The upcoming Vesom will focus on the operationalisation of the APEC MRT statement on Covid-19. The Vesom is expected to discuss key issues related to post-Covid economic recovery for the region, while ensuring that the efforts already in place to mitigate the health impact of the crisis continue to yield positive results,” the ministry said in a statement today.

Miti said the meeting would also explore possible collaboration initiatives among the 21 APEC economies that could lead to long-term regional solutions for sustainable economic recovery.

In addition to the public sector representatives from 21 APEC member economies, the Vesom will also witness the participation of private sector players through the APEC Business Advisory Council.

MITI said the council was expected to offer insights on the redefined roles envisaged for the public and private sector in a post-Covid world.

With APEC member economies spanning across four continents and operating within eight different time zones, this Vesom could be the beginning of a new normal for APEC meetings in the future, the ministry added.

Among others, the APEC MRT statement on Covid-19 said member economies would work to facilitate the flow of essential goods and services to fight the pandemic including medicines, medical supplies and equipment, agriculture and food products and other supplies across borders, and minimise disruptions to the global supply chains.

“We will also ensure that trading links remain open and explore ways to facilitate essential movement of people across borders, without undermining the efforts to prevent the spread of the virus. We will work closely to identify and resolve any unnecessary barriers to trade,” it said. - Bernama