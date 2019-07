KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia, in the process of upgrading its parliamentary system, intends to make Kuwait’s parliamentary system as one of its latest benchmarks, said Deputy Dewan Rakyat (lower house of Malaysia’s parliament) Speaker, Datuk Rashid Hasnon (pix).

He said the suggestion was made following a five-day ‘benchmarking’ visit by delegates from the Dewan Rakyat and parliaments of other countries – such as Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom – to Kuwait.

“Facilities at the parliament in Kuwait include a seven-star hotel, and a member of parliament is given three minutes to speak without interruption from others because their microphones will be switched off.

“In Malaysia, other members of parliament can interject a speaking member, as stated in (point) number 37 of Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat, and will cause a distraction,” he told Bernama International News Service during the farewell ceremony of the Kuwaiti ambassador to Malaysia, Saad Abdullah Al-Asousi.

Al-Asousi’s tenure will end this July 31.

The Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat (number) 37 state that no member shall interrupt another member except by rising to a point of order, or to seek clarification on some matter raised.

Datuk Rashid also praised Kuwait’s parliamentary system’s administrative process and their unicameral legislative body.

“They use the ‘unicameral’ system, where they do not have the Senate. The Malaysian parliamentary system uses the ‘bicameral’ system, so the process (of passing the Bill) is quite long,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Al-Asousi said Malaysia-Kuwait bilateral relations will continue to be reinforced with the presence of Kuwait’s new ambassador to the country, Dr Hamad Bou-Rahma, who will begin his tenure in August.

Malaysia and Kuwait shared diplomatic ties since the setting up of the Malaysian embassy in Kuwait City in 1974 and the establishment of the Kuwait embassy in Kuala Lumpur in 1980. — Bernama