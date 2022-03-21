Malaysia to deposit ratification of ILO Protocol 29 on forced labour

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will deposit the ratification of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Protocol 29, a protocol to the Forced Labour Convention today as part of the government’s measures in addressing the issue and demonstrating its commitment at the international level.

Minister of Human Resources, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (pix) in a statement today said he who is on a working visit to Geneva, Switzerland from yesterday until tomorrow would submit the deposit to the ILO in line with a Cabinet meeting decision on Nov 19, 2021.

According to the ILO website, once ratified, each member, among others, shall take effective measures to prevent and eliminate forced labour, to provide the victims protection and access to appropriate and effective remedies such as compensation, and to sanction the perpetrators of forced or compulsory labour.

“Throughout my working visit in Geneva, I will also meet with the ILO Director-General and its Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific to discuss labour issues as well as share good practices that have been implemented by the government,” he said.

Saravanan said some of the good practices included implementation of the National Action Plan on Forced Labour, Working for Workers mobile app, enforcement of the Employment Act 1955 and Employers’ Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodation and Amenities Act 1990, as well as the implementation of eWages.

The minister noted that he would also make a working visit to London to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation in various areas including the Modern Slavery Act 2015 that stipulates the obligation of employers to conduct audits and report incidents of forced labour in their supply chain.

“This will be useful for the government to review as forced labour incidents have also occurred in Malaysia’s supply chains due to the lack of a proper mechanism to address the problem,” he said.

In London, Saravanan is scheduled to meet his counterpart, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Therese Coffey to discuss labour and employment issues as well as UK’s Migration and Modern Slavery Envoy, Jennifer Townson to discuss issues related to workers’ protection, particularly against labour exploitation and forced labour.

Saravanan will also meet with Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) organisations in the UK to share views, good practices and discuss issues of mutual interests in line with the ministry’s objective for an integrated and comprehensive TVET approach, especially in digital talent.

He said this was also in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 for 35 per cent of skilled workers in the country’s workforce. — Bernama