Malaysia to explain palm oil business to EU politicians: Teresa Kok

NEW DELHI: Malaysia will engage with European Union (EU) politicians to remove their misconceptions about the palm oil business, said Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok Suh Sim (pix).

Malaysia is making efforts to give the EU leaders more information about plantations and the commodity as some countries in the 28-member bloc have negative views about oil palm cultivation.

“There are new faces in the European Parliament, many from the Green Party, so we need to meet them. We need to meet with the European commissioners (to hear their views),“ Kok told Bernama in an interview.

The minister said no date had been finalised for her visit to Europe but “most likely it will be in November.”

The EU has said oil palm cultivation leads to deforestation, a claim Malaysia has rejected as flawed and offered to share knowledge about the industry.

Asked if she expected the EU politicians to be reasonable on the issue, the minister said: “I cannot say I expect them to do this or that. We have extended an invitation to some of European Parliament officers and also to some European Members of Parliament to come to Malaysia to understand the operation of oil palm plantations and also (learn more) about our products.”

To a question about Malaysia’s likely response in case the EU takes action against the palm oil trade, the minister said no counter measures had been decided yet.

“It is still in the pipeline. We cannot take a final decision (at this point). Frankly speaking, we wish to have a better relationship with Europe, India and all the markets,“ Kok said.

The minister said Malaysia was not happy with the EU’s unfair stance about palm oil and would like to see what attitudes the newly-elected European lawmakers might have on the issue.

On Malaysia’s efforts to expand palm oil exports, she said the country was looking at new markets in Africa and the Middle East, along with boosting sales to the existing top markets of India and China.

Malaysia’s palm oil industry generated RM67.5 billion in export earnings in 2018.

The country produced more than 19.5 million tonnes of crude palm oil from a planted area of 5.85 million ha. — Bernama