Malaysia to focus on humanitarian assistance for Palestine - PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday reiterated Malaysia’s resolute support for Palestine, saying that Malaysia will focus on humanitarian assistance to help the Palestinians.

“We will do whatever it takes, even in a limited capacity, to help and assist our Palestinian brothers and sisters in their plight.

“We will certainly collaborate support and remain consistent in our position to support the just struggle of the Palestinians. For now, I think our focus (Malaysia) is mainly humanitarian assistance,” he said at ” he said at the handing over of donations to the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine (AAKRP) here.

The clashes in Palestine between Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime since Oct 7 have left thousands dead and injured on both sides.

Anwar said Malaysia would also work together with the neighbouring Arab states as they could play a prominent role in helping the Palestinians.

“The world cannot allow the entire Gaza to be taken while millions of its people are being chased out,” he said.

Anwar said he will depart for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia later today to meet Arab leaders to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli crisis.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the brutality of the Israeli crackdown on Palestinians in Gaza is among the main agendas that will be discussed by leaders at the ASEAN and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The discussion aligns with Malaysia’s firm stance and Anwar’s vocal support for Palestine following Israel’s increased oppression against the Palestinians, including the recent attacks and clashes in the Gaza Strip.-Bernama