Malaysia to focus on VTL with neighbouring countries

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is currently focusing on neighbouring countries before expanding the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) to other countries, said Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah. (pix)

Therefore, for now, the government is working to launch the VTL with neighbours Singapore and Indonesia, with the launch of VTL with Singapore to be held on Nov 29, he said.

Saifuddin said this when met by reporters after attending the closing ceremony of the 13th Asia-Europe Summit (Asem) held virtually, today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday said Malaysia is currently working with several Asem partners such as Singapore and Indonesia to implement the VTL.

Commenting on Ismail Sabri's intervention session at the Asem today, Saifuddin said the prime minister reiterated Malaysia's commitment to 'peaceful coexistence' and upholding multilateralism.

-Bernama