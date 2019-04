PETALING JAYA: Malaysia will play host to the Miss Cosmopolitan World pageant for the fifth time this year.

Organised and hosted by Amelia Productions, the beauty pageant is not only making waves in the international arena, but also aspires to put Malaysia on the world map in terms of beauty pageantry.

The contest serves as a platform to promote the local tourism industry, its culture, food and place to participants hailing from other countries.

Contestants in Miss Cosmopolitan World 2019 also have to participate in Corporate Social Responsibility projects.

Registration for Miss Cosmopolitan World is now open, said its founder Amelia Liew during the official media launch at Sahara Restaurant Cyberjaya.