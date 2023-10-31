Malaysia to launch Blueprint for Solid Waste, towards circular economy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is set to launch its new Blueprint for Solid Waste on Nov 23, championing the principles of circular economy to curtail carbon emissions and enhance sustainability.

Minister of Local Government Development (KPKT) Nga Kor Ming said with a commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, KPKT is currently spearheading initiatives to transform the nation's solid waste management system.

“The circular economy, a pivotal strategy in attaining carbon neutrality, centres around the 9Rs concept - Refuse, Rethink, Reduce, Reuse, Repair, Refurbish, Remanufacture, Repurpose, Recycle, and Recover. By adopting these principles, Malaysia aims to prolong the lifespan of materials, products, and services, subsequently minimising waste sent to landfills and reducing carbon footprints.”

“Despite solid waste contributing only 3.54 per cent to carbon emissions, the Ministry is unwavering in its commitment. I am fully committed and confident that with a good and sustainable waste management system in place, the solid waste sector can help to achieve the national target of net zero carbon emissions as early as 2050.

“The transformation from a linear to a circular economy demands collaboration across sectors, and Malaysia has made significant progress towards this goal,” he said in his opening remark at the ‘Carbon Neutrality - Circular Economy Workshop” held here, today.

Co-organised by the South Korean embassy in Malaysia and Korea Environment Corporation (K-Eco), the workshop is an opportunity for bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and South Korea offering a platform for sharing experiences, knowledge, and investments.

As both nations strive for circular and sustainable waste management, a dialogue aimed at identifying collaborative areas aligned with regulatory frameworks and waste management goals was held.

The South Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Yeo Seung Bae meanwhile said both nations should play leading roles in addressing global challenges like climate change in the Asian region.

“Achieving carbon neutrality and a circular economy is a core objective to mitigate climate change and secure our planet's future. This calls for not just one or two countries’ response, but a concerted joint effort among nations.

“As part of such efforts in the ASEAN context, South Korea officially launched the “ASEAN-ROK Methane Action (PARMA)” during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in July this year. This action is a project to match ASEAN’s need for methane reduction with Korean institutions or companies who can provide know-how and resources.

“I hope this workshop provides valuable opportunities for our two countries to find ways to take a leading role in securing carbon neutrality. and promoting a circular economy,” he said.

The workshop featured presentations on relevant policy directions and technology advancements by South Korean companies, such as Samsung Engineering's CCS project, SK Ecoplant's waste-to-energy project, and City Oil Field's waste plastic decomposition project, and Malaysian companies and organisations such as Sime Darby, Worldwide, and MAREA.

In the workshop, K-ECO and Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) signed an MoU, outlining key areas of cooperation.

The agreement includes technology and information sharing for achieving carbon neutrality, capacity development programmes, and joint initiatives related to climate change adaptation, such as the development of Malaysia's greenhouse gas inventory. -Bernama