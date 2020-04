PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will learn from China’s experience in fighting the Covid-19 outbreak through eight medical experts from the country who arrived in Malaysia yesterday.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the experts would not only share successes but also discuss the failed methods with the Malaysian medical team.

“We want to also learn about those things that are unsuccessful so that we will not repeat them.

“They’re not here to help us treat (patients), (but share their experiences) because it’s a new virus,” he told a daily press conference on the Covid-19 developments here today.

Noor Hisham said among the issues to be discussed were patient care at the ward and Intensive Care Unit (ICU), research as well as the use of specific techniques or methods such as antigens, antibodies and so on.

In another development, Noor Hisham said the Ministry of Health (MOH) would cooperate with the National Security Council (MKN) to ensure the health of the Movement Control Order (MCO) violators at the temporary prisons is well-looked after to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that 11 temporary prisons to hold MCO violators would start operations on April 23.

