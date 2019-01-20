Malaysia to raise palm oil issue at Asean-EU Ministerial Meeting

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will reaffirm its position on issues related to its national interests such as those concerning palm oil at the 22nd Asean-EU Ministerial Meeting (AEMM) in Brussels on Monday, said Wisma Putra.

The Malaysian delegation to the AEMM will be led by Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix), who will be accompanied by senior officials from Wisma Putra.

Saifuddin is scheduled to attend bilateral meetings with his counterparts from several European Union (EU) member states, including Germany, Hungary and the Netherlands on the sidelines of the 22nd AEMM.

He is also scheduled to meet with EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini to discuss Malaysia-EU bilateral matters, including EU measures which would adversely affect the Malaysian palm oil industry, Wisma Putra said in a statement.

It said said during the meeting, Malaysia would highlight steps being taken to ensure that the national palm oil industry meets relevant domestic and international sustainability standards.

Wisma Putra said the AEMM biennial meeting would review progress in the implementation of the Asean-EU Plan of Action (2018-2022) and discuss the future direction of Asean-EU dialogue relations.

Besides deliberating on priority areas in the context of Asean-EU dialogue relations, it said the ministers would also touch on regional and international cooperation vis-à-vis security, trade and investment, transport and connectivity, education, human rights, and sustainable development.

Both sides will exchange views on a range of global issues of mutual concern, the statement added. — Bernama