Malaysia to send more students to South Korea: Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is keen to keep sending students to South Korea to enable them to follow the developments in that country, especially in the fields of engineering, information technology (IT) and new technologies, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He said visiting South Korean President Moon Jae-in had pointed out that South Korea began its industrialisation process by manufacturing cars, something which Malaysia also ventured into.

“Look at where they are today. We are very impressed indeed.

“We also started with the car but we have not done as well as Korea,“ he said at a joint press conference with President Moon at Perdana Putra, after the two leaders had held talks.

Dr Mahathir said there is room for cooperation in many fields between the two countries in continuing Malaysia’s ‘Look East’ Policy of emulating work techniques and ethics.

The Prime Minister said the two countries had similar views at international meetings.

He also said that Malaysia hoped that the relationship between South Korea and its neighbour, North Korea, would improve over the years.

“We hope that agreement will be reached between North Korea and the United States on disarmament.

“We then expect to see peace and stability in this part of the world,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said that during their four-eyed meeting, President Moon and he also had discussions on halal products and that South Korea is keen to ensure that their products meet the halal requirements.

Earlier, Dr Mahathir and President Moon witnessed the signing of four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) involving industrial cooperation relating to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0), cooperation in the field of transportation, development of a Smart City in Malaysia, and cooperation in the halal industry.

President Moon arrived yesterday for a three-day state visit to Malaysia. — Bernama