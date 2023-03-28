Malaysia to strengthen bilateral relationship with Hong Kong

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has expressed its intentions to strengthen bilateral relations with Hong Kong in line with the Malaysian government’s commitment to restore the country’s economy post-Covid-19.

Deputy Prime Minister and Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) has received a courtesy call from Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-Po in Parliament building.

This meeting was the first high-level meeting between Malaysia and Hong Kong for a period of three years.

“In the meeting, I touched on the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and opening new opportunities to other high-potential sectors such as services, agricommodity, tourism and culture, education and digital economy,” he said in a statement today.

Hong Kong is one of Malaysia’s most important trading partners and is Malaysia’s fifth-largest export destination.

Trade value between Malaysia and Hong Kong registered an increase of 20 per cent to US$25.69 billion (US$1=RM4.40) in 2022 compared to US$21.68 billion in 2021.

“Paul Chan also invited me for an official visit to Hong Kong and visit the Greater Bay Area (GBA), a new economic hub linking the Guangzhou-Hong Kong-Macao region,” he said.

GBA is an area with huge potential, especially for investment in high technology. - Bernama