Malaysia to strengthen cooperation with Asean, Japan to advance rule of law, human rights

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia hopes to strengthen sustainable and meaningful cooperation with ASEAN and Japan in improving the rule of law, human rights, and the sovereignty of member states to a higher level.

It was expressed by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix) who co-chaired the Asean-Japan Special Meeting of Justice Ministers hosted by the Ministry of Justice of Japan in Tokyo on July 6.

Azalina in a statement today said the delegates agreed to fortify cooperation between ASEAN member countries and Japan through a commitment to maintaining peace, security, and stability in the region through legal and judicial cooperation.

She said the delegates also agreed to carry out several important commitments with a specific focus on key policies to achieve the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

“These commitments include promoting the rule of law and respect for human rights, which are essential to realising sustainable development and creating an inclusive community where ‘no one is marginalised’,“ she said.

She said the meeting provided an avenue for exchanging knowledge and experience for a better understanding of the similarities and differences of the legal systems in each member state.

Azalina said the Madani government is committed to harmonising institutions, legislation, and policies through a specific focus on Goal 16 of the SDGs, which aims to provide justice for multi-racial communities in Malaysia while prioritising institutional inclusion, transparency, efficiency and accountability. -Bernama