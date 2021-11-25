Malaysia to study impacts of Indonesia’s capital city move

KOTA KINABALU: Malaysia has established a joint task force to plan and monitor development at Sabah and Sarawak borders in line with Indonesia’s plan to relocate its capital city to Kalimantan on the island of Borneo.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili (pix) said besides infrastructure development, it would also review aspects such as tourism, cultural exchange, education and health tourism.

He said the task force was a joint effort between his department and Mustapa’s and would be chaired by the latter.

“We will also look at issues related to border security and the setting up of Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security complex at all entry points between the two countries,” he said in a statement tonight.

Ongkili said the establishment of the task force came about after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and lawmakers raised their concerns on Indonesia’s proposed plan to move its capital city from Jakarta to Kalimantan.

He said the task force is preparing working papers to address the issue and would meet again middle of next month in preparation for the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 meeting.

“Both Sabah and Sarawak chief ministers will be involved in drafting long-term border development strategies,” he added. — Bernama