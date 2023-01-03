Malaysia, Turkiye to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agriculture

KUALA LUMPUR: Turkiye is regarded as a high-potential agricultural trading partner for the country due to its willingness to export meat, chicken, poultry products, honey and fruits to Malaysia, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pic).

The matter was conveyed by Turkiye’s ambassador to Malaysia Emir Salim Yuksel, during his courtesy call on Mohamad Sabu at Menara Lembaga Pertubuhan Peladang (LPP) yesterday.

The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry, in a statement issued today, said that the meeting was held to discuss bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture, particularly modern agriculture and agricultural research.

“Both countries are also ready to strengthen their trade cooperation in the field of agriculture in line with the need to ensure sustainable and continuous food sources.

“Turkiye has also expressed willingness to share its expertise in the field of modern agricultural technology and mechanisation to help the Malaysian agricultural industry,” according to the statement.

From January to November last year, the value of Malaysia-Turkiye trade in the agricultural sector was RM6.14 billion.

During the meeting, Mohamad also expressed his sympathy to Turkiye following the massive earthquake that hit the country recently.

At the same time, Yuksel also expressed his gratitude to Malaysia for deploying its rescue personnel to help with the search and rescue effort for earthquake victims in Turkiye. - Bernama