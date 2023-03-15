Malaysia, UK discuss strategic cooperation

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and the United Kingdom are examining ways to strengthen bilateral ties while looking into potential areas for strategic cooperation in a number of areas, including security, trade and investment, green technology, and the digital economy.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, who is currently on a working visit to the UK, said this matter was discussed during his meeting with the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Secretary, James Cleverly.

“We also discussed regional and international issues involving mutual interests,“ he said in a statement today.

During the meeting, he also highlighted the issue of palm oil, which is one of the country’s important exports, and also the safety and security of the Indo-Pacific region. - Bernama