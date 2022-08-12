Malaysia unlocks a new collaboration with Canada’s Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

TORONTO: Clinical Research Malaysia (CRM) achieved a new collaborative milestone recently with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre (PMCC). PMCC is one of the top 5 and largest cancer research centres in the world and focuses on all three areas of research: basic, translational and clinical research.

The inking of this MoU spells cooperation in the area of clinical, academic and research opportunities at both organizations. This will also entail education and training opportunities including fellowship attachments, staff and patient education. Other initiatives also aimed at promoting and enabling collaboration, innovation and knowledge exchange to advance cancer care control in both countries.

This collaboration is significant especially in providing fellowship training opportunities for Malaysian oncologists as well as for research nurses and study coordinators to gain the needed experience and exposure in first-in-human and early phase clinical research. The MoU with PMCC is in line with CRM’s Phase 1 Realisation Project to further develop the country’s human capability development in early phase clinical research conduct to enable the country attract more global early phase studies.

The MoU was witnessed by the Director-General of Health Malaysia, Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Dr. Noor Hisham and signed by Dr Akhmal Yusof, CEO of CRM and Dr Keith Stewart, Vice President, Cancer and Medical Director of the Princess Margaret Cancer Program, UHN who is also the Regional Vice-President, Toronto Central South Regional Cancer Program, Ontario Health.

Prior to the signing ceremony, Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Dr Noor Hisham gave a Grand Round Presentation that saw the participation of the leadership team of PMCC. “The cementing of this MOU with PMCC is important to build bridges and strengthen our collaboration in training, education and clinical services. We believe by opening one door, there will be multiple other doors and opportunities for us to explore in the future. Clinical research is a key pillar in the MOH. I look forward to see our engagements bridge the gap between both countries, strengthen the resources that we have and make a significant difference in healthcare between Canada and Malaysia”, said Dr Noor Hisham. - Bernama